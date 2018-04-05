Police recover over 1000 illegal fire arms, parade suspected criminals - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police recover over 1000 illegal fire arms, parade suspected criminals – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Police recover over 1000 illegal fire arms, parade suspected criminals
The Nation Newspaper
The Abia State Police Command says it has recovered over 1000 illegal fire arms in different parts of the state in compliance to the recent orders of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Idris Kpotun. Recall that Kpotun had directed all the commands …
