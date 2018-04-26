Police recover rocket launcher, 13 rifles in Kebbi border community — Nigeria Today

Police recover rocket launcher, 13 rifles in Kebbi border community
The Kebbi State Police command has recovered a rocket launcher in Kaboro, a border community between the state and Zamfara. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kabiru Ibrahim confirmed this to newsmen in Birinin Kebbi on Thursday. He disclosed that his officers combed the bush in the village and recovered assault weapons which included 13 AK-47 rifles, machine gun, 650 live ammunition and 32 live cartridges from unlicensed individuals.
