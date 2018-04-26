Police recover rocket launcher, 13 rifles in Kebbi border community — Nigeria Today

Police recover rocket launcher, 13 rifles in Kebbi border community

The Kebbi State Police command has recovered a rocket launcher in Kaboro, a border community between the state and Zamfara. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kabiru Ibrahim confirmed this to newsmen in Birinin Kebbi on Thursday. He disclosed that his officers combed the bush in the village and recovered assault weapons which included 13 AK-47 rifles, machine gun, 650 live ammunition and 32 live cartridges from unlicensed individuals.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

