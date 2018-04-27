Police recovers 263 Kidnapped, missing children from ritualists in Delta — Nigeria Today

Police recovers 263 Kidnapped, missing children from ritualists in Delta

The Delta Police Command says it has in the last one year recovered no fewer than 263 kidnapped and missing children in the state bush paths. The state had in the last few years been enveloped in the hue and cry of missing children, and increasing kidnapping spree but DSP Andrew Aniamaka, Police Image Maker […]

Police recovers 263 Kidnapped, missing children from ritualists in Delta

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

