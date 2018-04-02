Police Refuse To Pay N6.1m Damages Awarded By Court, Man Shot By Inspector Cries Out - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Police Refuse To Pay N6.1m Damages Awarded By Court, Man Shot By Inspector Cries Out – Independent Newspapers Limited
Police Refuse To Pay N6.1m Damages Awarded By Court, Man Shot By Inspector Cries Out
Lagos – Three and half years after a Lagos high court judgment awarded N6.1 million damages against the Nigeria Police to David Ehiosun who was shot and maimed in Lagos by a trigger happy policeman, Inspector Sunday Ehiosun, the victim has cried out …
