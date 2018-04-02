 Police Refuse To Pay N6.1m Damages Awarded By Court, Man Shot By Inspector Cries Out - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police Refuse To Pay N6.1m Damages Awarded By Court, Man Shot By Inspector Cries Out – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Police Refuse To Pay N6.1m Damages Awarded By Court, Man Shot By Inspector Cries Out
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Three and half years after a Lagos high court judgment awarded N6.1 million damages against the Nigeria Police to David Ehiosun who was shot and maimed in Lagos by a trigger happy policeman, Inspector Sunday Ehiosun, the victim has cried out
Erie City Council could OK police testing changeGoErie.com
Police new April 2Lock Haven Express
Court Notes 4/1/18Citizens Voice
Standard Speaker
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.