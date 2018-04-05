Police search, seize fancy cars of Modack clan - News24 — Nigeria Today

Police search, seize fancy cars of Modack clan – News24
|
News24
|
Police search, seize fancy cars of Modack clan
News24
Two Mercedes-Benzes and a Land Rover belonging to suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and his co-accused were seized and taken to Cape Town central police station on Thursday for "investigation". While Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant …
