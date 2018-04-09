 Police Shoots At AAUA Protesting Students.. Many Injured (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today
Police Shoots At AAUA Protesting Students.. Many Injured (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Education

Officers Of the Nigerian Police has disrupted the peaceful protest by students of AAUA, the students were protesting the hike in their tution from ₦25k to ₦180, reports reaching us says the police are shooting sporadically, injured students rushed to the hospital. Photos Below:

