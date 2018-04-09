Police to conduct house-to-house survey to track criminals in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Police to conduct house-to-house survey to track criminals in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday said it would conduct house-to-house survey to track criminals terrorising communities in the state. The Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar said during community policing engagement with stakeholders in Rigas, Hayin Malam Bello and Hayin Dan-Mani in Igabi Local Government area. Iwar said one of the problems raised by stakeholders was the identification of tenants who move in and out of the communities with very little knowledge about them.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

