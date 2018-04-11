Police to investigate death of seven in Enugu multiple auto crashes — Nigeria Today

Police to investigate death of seven in Enugu multiple auto crashes

The Police in Enugu said it has commenced investigation into a multiple motor accident that claimed seven lives in Ugwuoba Community, Oji-River Local Government Area, along Enugu – Onitsha Expressway. The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident, occurred on Sunday, April 8 at about 8 p.m. “It […]

Police to investigate death of seven in Enugu multiple auto crashes

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

