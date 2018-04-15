Police Unearth Firearms Factory, Seize 110 Different Types Of Guns — Nigeria Today

Police Unearth Firearms Factory, Seize 110 Different Types Of Guns

An illegal firearms factory in the Mashegu Local Government Area of the state has been unearthed by the Niger State Police Command. The suspected manufacturers of illegal guns caught at the factory have been convicted by a court as examples and scapegoats to serve as a deterrent to others. It is recalled Ibrahim Idris, the […]

The post Police Unearth Firearms Factory, Seize 110 Different Types Of Guns appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

