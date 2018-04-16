Police: we’ll rescue Otun Olubadan’s twins — Nigeria Today

Police: we’ll rescue Otun Olubadan’s twins

The Police have appealed to members of the public to be patient with them as the move to rescue the kidnapped twins of Oba Lekan Balogun.

The twins were kidnapped in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, last week. The abductors, who demanded N100million, reduced it to N40milion.

Oyo State Police command Spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu, a superintendent, gave the assurance that the children would be rescued soon.

He said the command was deeply concerned about the plight of the parents but appealed for patience from the public, saying that the command was working hard to record a breakthrough on the incident. “We are doing everything to get the innocent children rescued safely,” he said.

When asked about how the command was preventing a recurrence, Ajisebutu explained that measures put in place include aggressive patrol, raiding of criminal hide-outs and gathering up-to-date intelligence which has led to the arrest of many criminals and recovery of stolen items.

He added: ”Search for the abducted children is being intensified. We are not resting on our oars. We are hopeful that the victims will be rescued alive soon by God’s Grace and with the support of the public.

He urged members of the public to volunteer unsecured information that can help the police in recording a breakthrough on the incident.

A family source confirmed to The Nation yesterday that the kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N40 million. The source reinforced the earlier appeal to the abductors to release the little children

