Policemen Fired For Claiming The Missing 540kg Of Seized Marijuana Was Eaten By Rats — Nigeria Today

Policemen Fired For Claiming The Missing 540kg Of Seized Marijuana Was Eaten By Rats
Four police officers in the town of Pilar, 60km outside the capital city of Buenos Aires in Argentina have been fired for alleging that 540kg of marijuana which went missing from a Police warehouse was eaten by rats. The drugs were discovered missing during a routine inspection of a Police warehouse for impounded drugs The […]
