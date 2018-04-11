 Policemen Fired For Claiming The Missing 540kg Of Seized Marijuana Was Eaten By Rats — Nigeria Today
Policemen Fired For Claiming The Missing 540kg Of Seized Marijuana Was Eaten By Rats

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Four police officers in the town of Pilar, 60km outside the capital city of Buenos Aires in Argentina have been fired for alleging that 540kg of marijuana which went missing from a Police warehouse was eaten by rats. The drugs were discovered missing during a routine inspection of a Police warehouse for impounded drugs The […]

