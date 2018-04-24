‘Political power making Osinbajo intoxicated’ – Aisha Yesufu — Nigeria Today

‘Political power making Osinbajo intoxicated’ – Aisha Yesufu

Nigeria’s Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been accused of being intoxicated with power instead of addressing situations threatening the nation’s democracy.

Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls BBOG advocacy group Aisha Yesufu made the insinuations today via her Twitter page.

Ms. Yesufu in the tweet accused the Vice President of simply making speeches rather than seek ways of addressing the various problems confronting the country.

“Let’s remember the clampdown on Unity Fountain Abuja started when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo was acting President. He owns this shame. A professor of law for that matter. Power make them crazy. Power that is so transient.

“Vice President, Prof Osinbajo can continue to play the ostrich. When his biography is read it would have a chapter on how he clamped down on the democratic space in Nigeria when he was acting President.

“He should continue with the nice speeches. Actions speak louder than words,” she tweeted.

It would be recalled that a protest organized by the group at the popular Unity Fountain in Abuja was halted by the police on Monday.

