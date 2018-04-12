 Poor Ghanaian men don't cheat, only the rich does - Fisherman - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Poor Ghanaian men don't cheat, only the rich does – Fisherman – GhanaWeb

Poor Ghanaian men don't cheat, only the rich does – Fisherman
The flight of CNN's Christiane Amanpour touched the grounds of Ghana last year, and she hosted two Ghanaians on her 'Sex and Love Around the World'. The episodes in Ghana took her to James Town, a fishing community where she spoke to a young man
