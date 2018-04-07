 Poor health insurance dangerous – HMO - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Poor health insurance dangerous – HMO – The Punch

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Poor health insurance dangerous – HMO
The Punch
A Health Management Organisation, Reliance HMO, has said that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder going by the number of citizens without health insurance. Speaking in Lagos during the launch of a new package aimed at giving ordinary Nigerians the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.