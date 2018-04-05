Pope appoints Olawoore co-Bishop of Ilorin diocese — Nigeria Today

Pope appoints Olawoore co-Bishop of Ilorin diocese

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Pope Francis on Wednesday appointed Rev. Fr. Paul Adegboyega Olawoore, the coadjutor bishop to the Diocese of Ilorin in Kwara state.

This was made known in a statement issued in Abuja by the Secretary-General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu.

The statement reads: “The Holy Father has appointed Bishop Coadjutor of the Diocese of Ilorin (Nigeria), Rev. Paul Adegboyega Olawoore of the clergy of Oyo.

“Until now, Rev. Fr. Paul Adegboyega Olawoore was the Judicial Vicar and Parish Priest of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ogbomoso as well as the Dean of the same pastoral area.

“Rev. Paul Adegboyega Olawoore was born on November 30, 1961, in Ikuri, Diocese of Oyo. He studied Philosophy and Theology in the Seminary of Saints Peter and Paul in Bodija, Ibadan.

“He was ordained a priest on October 3, 1992, for the Diocese of Oyo.”

The Catholic Diocese of Ilorin was established as Apostolic Prefecture from the Diocese of Ondo on January 20, 1960 and promoted as full-fledged diocese on May 29, 1969. It has an estimated catholic population of 25,500.

Vanguard reports that unlike an auxiliary bishop a coadjutor bishop has the right to succession.

The post Pope appoints Olawoore co-Bishop of Ilorin diocese appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

