Pope Easter message urges 'end to Syria carnage' - BBC News — Nigeria Today

 Pope Easter message urges 'end to Syria carnage' - BBC News
Pope Easter message urges ‘end to Syria carnage’ – BBC News

BBC News

Pope Easter message urges 'end to Syria carnage'
BBC News
The Pope has called for an end to the "carnage" in Syria during his Easter message from the Vatican. He also asked God to heal the wounds in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and urged dialogue on the Korean peninsula. Pope Francis said
