Pope Francis Auctioning Off His Custom Lamborghini For Charity — Nigeria Today

Pope Francis Auctioning Off His Custom Lamborghini For Charity

Pope Francis has decided auction off his custom Lamborghini Huracan, which he received as a gift from the car company last year.

The special edition supercar features a “Bianco Monocerus” white paint job that matches the Pope’s white cassock and gold stripes and detailing in honor of the Vatican City flag. The car also features a unique set of black and silver 20-inch wheels as well as His Holiness, Pope Francis’ blessing and signature at the hood.

The car is estimated to go for between $303,000 to $425,000 with all the proceeds from the auction going to charity — 70 percent to the Iraqi city of Neneveh, which has been besieged by ISIS; 10 percent to Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus; 10 percent to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main; and 10 percent to Pope John XXIII Community Association.

