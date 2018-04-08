 Pope Francis condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria — Nigeria Today
Pope Francis condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria

Pope Francis greets the crowd from the popemobile after a mass on the second Sunday of Easter on April 8, 2018 at St Peter's square in Vatican. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLI

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria after a suspected attack in an opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta killed 70 people.

“Terrible news comes to us from Syria with dozens of victims, many of them women and children … so many people are struck by the effects of the chemical substances in the bombs,” the pope told thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

