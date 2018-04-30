Pope Francis Reacts to Killing of Christians in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Pope Francis Reacts to Killing of Christians in Nigeria

Pope Francis on Sunday decried an attack on a church in Nigeria during which two priests and other worshippers were killed.

Associated Press reports that the pontiff spoke on Nigeria during his remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square.

“The pontiff prayed that Nigeria’s Christian community find harmony and peace,” AP reported.

The pope’s comments came just as a large number of Christians in Nigeria obeyed the call by the Christian Association of Nigeria to, after the Sunday services, protest against the killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State and other parts of the country.

The CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement last Wednesday had said, “CAN urges Christians in Nigeria to hold peaceful protest on the set aside date, on the premises of their churches, asking the Federal Government and security agencies to stop the unending killings and bloodshed in the country.”

Christian across churches in Benue State on Sunday held the protest on their church premises, vowing to work against Buhari candidacy in the 2109.

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Pope Francis Reacts to Killing of Christians in Nigeria appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

