Pope Francis To Buy 3,000 Ice Creams For Homeless To Celebrate Saint’s Day — Nigeria Today

Pope Francis To Buy 3,000 Ice Creams For Homeless To Celebrate Saint’s Day

Pope Francis will celebrate his Saint’s Day, buying 3,000 ice creams for the homeless and other poor people, the Vatican said on Monday. In the Catholic calendar, April 23 marks St George’s Day. The Pope was born in Argentina more than 81 years ago as Jorge (George) Mario Bergoglio. To mark the occasion, the Office […]

The post Pope Francis To Buy 3,000 Ice Creams For Homeless To Celebrate Saint's Day appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

