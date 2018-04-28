Popular food vendor accused of using mortuary water to cook at Oko Polytechnic — Nigeria Today

Popular food vendor accused of using mortuary water to cook at Oko Polytechnic

A Nigerian food vendor was left heartbroken and in tears after she was accused of using water from the mortuary to cook food at the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra state. A journalist, Ngwu Victor Bright, paid the distressed woman, Nwanyi Nanka a visit and consoled her over what he labelled a rumor to tarnish […]

The post Popular food vendor accused of using mortuary water to cook at Oko Polytechnic appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.

