Popular Ghanaian Yahoo Boy “Ibrah” arrested for money laundering (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Popular Ghanaian Yahoo Boy “Ibrah” arrested for money laundering (Photos)

Popular Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrahim Daouda has been arrested by the police for money laundering charges.

Daouda, popularly known as Ibrah 1 is also alleged to have defrauded a friend to the tune $400,000.

Reports have it that the flamboyant young man who is widely known for his love for luxurious cars was being trailed by Interpol. His arrest came after a tip off from a friend whom he duped.

However, in a flurry of threatening messages on social media yesterday, Ibrah vowed not to go down alone if he is prosecuted.

He threatened a mass expose of all the money launderers in Ghana and said “if he goes down, all of them will go down.”

