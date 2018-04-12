 Popular IG model releases nude photos, covers her modesty with beads — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghanaian singer and Tv personality, Sister Deborah, well known for her song, ‘Uncle Obama’ released some new sultry photos today and she is steaming hot!

The Ghanaian singer and model took to Instagram to release these nude photos of herself covering her modesty with beads.

The singer redefines sexy and shows a lot of skin for for the cameras in her new photoshoot.

Posting the photo on instagram she wrote saying;

See full photos below;

 

 

 

 

 

