Popular Nollywood actor, Tony Aleg is dead - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

 Popular Nollywood actor, Tony Aleg is dead
Popular Nollywood actor, Tony Aleg is dead – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 14, 2018


Popular Nollywood actor, Tony Aleg is dead
Legendary Nollywood actor and artistic Director, Tony Aleg, popularly known as Green Onions is dead. According to NollyTV Africa, the actor died last night after suffering from an undisclosed ailment. Aleg was one of the most popular actors in the 90s
