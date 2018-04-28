 Popular Nollywood Actress, Michelle Dede Wears No Bra In Her Hot Sexy Photoshoot — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Popular Nollywood Actress, Michelle Dede Wears No Bra In Her Hot Sexy Photoshoot

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Michelle Dede looks every inch stunning in new photos shared on her social media page. The beautiful actress decided on going braless for a new shoot which saw her rocking a suit and pixiew cut. Michelle Dede is a Nigerian freelance television presenter and actress. She co-produced the film titled Flower Girl and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.