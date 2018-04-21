Popular Tanzania video vixen, Agnes Masogange died — Nigeria Today

Popular Tanzania video vixen, Agnes Masogange died

Agnes Masogange, a Tanzanian video vixen and model who was once linked to Nigerian superstar singer, Davido is dead According to Tanzania’s EATV, Masogange succumbed to pneumonia and low blood pressure at 4pm on Friday, April 20 at Mama Ngoma Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. She was age 28. Confirming news about Ms Masogange’s […]

The post Popular Tanzania video vixen, Agnes Masogange died appeared first on Timeofgist.

