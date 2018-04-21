Popular Tanzanian Vixen Agnes Masogange Passes Away At 28 — Nigeria Today

Popular Tanzanian Vixen Agnes Masogange Passes Away At 28

Fans of the popular video vixen and socialite, Agnes Masogange have been thrown into mourning as the Tanzanian video icon passed away at the age of 28. According to Tanzania’s EATV, Masogange succumbed to pneumonia and low blood pressure at 4pm on Friday, April 20 at Mama Ngoma Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Dr. […]

