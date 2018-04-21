Popular video vixen & model Agnes Masogange is dead — Nigeria Today

Popular video vixen & model Agnes Masogange is dead

The Tanzanian Entertainment Industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of their popular video vixen and socialite, Agnes Masogange.

According to Tanzania’s EATV, Masogange succumbed to pneumonia and low blood pressure at 4pm on Friday, April 20 at Mama Ngoma Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. She was age 28.

Confirming news about Ms Masogange’s death, Dr. Kihama Ngoma said the video vixen had been admitted to the health facility for four days.

Tanzania’s Global Publishers reports that hundreds of Dar es Salaam residents made their way to Mama Ngoma Hospital, when news about Ms Masogange’s death broke Friday evening.

Her body has been moved to Muhimbili National Hospital, comedian Steve Nyerere says.

Agnes Masogange featured in, among others, Tanzanian musician Belle 9’s song called ‘Masogange’.

