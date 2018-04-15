Population: Statistician advises FG to adopt alternative census models — Nigeria Today

Population: Statistician advises FG to adopt alternative census models
A statistician, Dr Olusanya Olubusoye, has advised the Federal Government to adopt alternative census models, rather than the current estimated model, to measure the nation’s population for effective planning and development. Olubusoye, a lecturer at the Department of Statistics, University of Ibadan gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
