Porsche’s Design Book One sale makes this luxury laptop more affordable — Nigeria Today

Porsche’s Design Book One sale makes this luxury laptop more affordable

With a $1,000 discount, the Porsche Design Book One is a designer laptop that dropped its designer price tag. The laptop is on sale through April 23, so if you want the unique form of the Book One, you can score a bargain.

The post Porsche’s Design Book One sale makes this luxury laptop more affordable appeared first on Digital Trends.

