Port charges scam: Shipping firms, others collect illegal charges - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Port charges scam: Shipping firms, others collect illegal charges – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Port charges scam: Shipping firms, others collect illegal charges
New Telegraph Newspaper
It is no longer news that Nigerian ports are reported to be the most expensive ports in the world, but what has remained confounding to many is persistent denial by the main operators accused of being responsible for the high port tariff, terminal …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!