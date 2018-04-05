Port Congestion Looms Over Planned Closure Of Wharf Road – STOAN — Nigeria Today

Port Congestion Looms Over Planned Closure Of Wharf Road – STOAN

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have said that the planned closure of the Marine Bridge and Wharf Road in Apapa, Lagos concurrently from next week will spell doom for the nation’s seaports. LEADERSHIP recalls that Dangote A.S. recently announced plans to close both sides of the Wharf Road inward and outward […]

The post Port Congestion Looms Over Planned Closure Of Wharf Road – STOAN appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

