Port to share ruckman role in Cats clash - SBS — Nigeria Today

Port to share ruckman role in Cats clash
Sporting News
Port to share ruckman role in Cats clash
Port Adelaide will send three players into the ruck during Saturday night's clash against Geelong in Adelaide. Updated Updated 2 mins ago. Dougal Howard, Justin Westhoff and Charlie Dixon will share the load in the ruck for Port Adelaide in their AFL …
