Power Duo! Phyno and Olamide Releases New Single – Onyeoma - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

Victor Okpala · Save. Read more. Nigerian indigenous heavyweights Phyno and Olamide have again joined forces for a new single titled “Onyeoma” which translates as; a good person. On the Eastern highlife record, the two replicated their now familiar …
Phyno & Olamide Deliver Yet Another Solid Collaboration With 'Onyeoma'
