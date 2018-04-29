Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018 – The Punch
The Punch
Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018
The Punch
Okechukwu Nnodim. Latest documents obtained from Nigeria's power System Operator indicated that peak electricity generation crossed the 5,000-megawatt mark last week. According to the SO, a peak power generation of 5,090MW was recorded on April 26 …
