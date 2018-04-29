Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018 - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018 – The Punch



The Punch Power generation hits 5090MW, highest in 2018

The Punch

Okechukwu Nnodim. Latest documents obtained from Nigeria's power System Operator indicated that peak electricity generation crossed the 5,000-megawatt mark last week. According to the SO, a peak power generation of 5,090MW was recorded on April 26 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

