Power Oil Resumes ‘Pay With Calories’ Campaign — Nigeria Today

Power Oil Resumes ‘Pay With Calories’ Campaign

Power Oil, the Nigeria’s leading healthy cooking oil has recently extended one of its annual consumer health awareness activities tagged “Power Oil Pay with Calories” to Rivers and Anambra to further encourage more Nigerians to maintain healthy body fitness and promote general healthy living. The company said the activation which began exactly five years ago […]

The post Power Oil Resumes ‘Pay With Calories’ Campaign appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

