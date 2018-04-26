Power outage: Hamish Hartlett suffers suspected ACL tear at training - The Roar — Nigeria Today

Power outage: Hamish Hartlett suffers suspected ACL tear at training – The Roar
|
The Roar
|
Power outage: Hamish Hartlett suffers suspected ACL tear at training
The Roar
Star Port Adelaide AFL midfielder Hamish Hartlett is being assessed after suffering a knee injury at training on Thursday. Port's general manager of football, Chris Davies, said an “innocuous incident” was what caused the serious injury, describing it …
Port Adelaide, Essendon suffer knee injury blows
Hartlett injures knee at Port AFL training
Port Adelaide
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!