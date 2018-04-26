 Power outage: Hamish Hartlett suffers suspected ACL tear at training - The Roar — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Power outage: Hamish Hartlett suffers suspected ACL tear at training – The Roar

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Roar

Power outage: Hamish Hartlett suffers suspected ACL tear at training
The Roar
Star Port Adelaide AFL midfielder Hamish Hartlett is being assessed after suffering a knee injury at training on Thursday. Port's general manager of football, Chris Davies, said an “innocuous incident” was what caused the serious injury, describing it
Port Adelaide, Essendon suffer knee injury blowsThe Age
Hartlett injures knee at Port AFL trainingYahoo7 Sport
Port AdelaideThe Advertiser
SBS –FiveAA –Zero Hanger
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.