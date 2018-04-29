Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport - Atlanta Journal Constitution — Nigeria Today

Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport – Atlanta Journal Constitution

Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

Atlanta Journal Constitution

Passengers at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport are facing long waits after a power outage temporarily knocked out its check-in systems. The outage that hit parts of Amsterdam in early Sunday prompted authorities to briefly shut roads and a rail link to the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

