 Pozzi sets sights on Commonwealth Games gold - Stratford upon Avon Herald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pozzi sets sights on Commonwealth Games gold – Stratford upon Avon Herald

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Stratford upon Avon Herald

Pozzi sets sights on Commonwealth Games gold
Stratford upon Avon Herald
HAVING just had his first taste of gold at a global event, hurdler Andrew Pozzi has his sights set on the top of the podium once again at the Commonwealth Games. The 25-year-old put his years of injury torment behind him to finish first in the 60m

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.