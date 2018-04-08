Pozzi sets sights on Commonwealth Games gold - Stratford upon Avon Herald — Nigeria Today

Pozzi sets sights on Commonwealth Games gold – Stratford upon Avon Herald
Stratford upon Avon Herald
Pozzi sets sights on Commonwealth Games gold
Stratford upon Avon Herald
HAVING just had his first taste of gold at a global event, hurdler Andrew Pozzi has his sights set on the top of the podium once again at the Commonwealth Games. The 25-year-old put his years of injury torment behind him to finish first in the 60m …
