PR: AI – Based Bibox Digital Asset Exchange Platform Hits 50,000 Active Users per Day in Five Months — Nigeria Today

PR: AI – Based Bibox Digital Asset Exchange Platform Hits 50,000 Active Users per Day in Five Months

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Tallinn, Estonia, April 19, 2018 – Having attracted half a million traders in just five months with an average of 50,000 active users per day, AI-based digital asset exchange platform Bibox today announced average per day trades of US$100 million.

With a super-secure trading platform that applies the latest in big data analytics and AI technology to detect trading anomalies that pose risks in real-time, Bibox has seen a user growth rate of more than 300% per month. Bibox provides functions for professional traders that include Planned, Conditional, Iceberg, TWAP, Stop Loss/Gain orders.

Underpinned by blockchain and proprietary algorithms, Bibox’s supports more than 35 tokens and 112 trading pairs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether, with AI selecting listings for new tokens on Bibox Digital Exchange Platform based on merit. Bibox adopts and end-to-end approach to AI-based security that includes monitoring functions and alerts for suspicious activity.

Given its transparency and security credentials, CEO Jeffrey Lei wants to extend secure trading beyond crypto geeks, and develop a platform that is accessible to everyone, “Eventually users with different risk tolerance capabilities will have different access to trading services and fees according to their identity.”

At present, Bibox can handle more than 10 million users at the same time and 1 million transactions per second.

