PR: Bitxoxo Exchange Has Launched Its Own ICO Token — Nigeria Today

PR: Bitxoxo Exchange Has Launched Its Own ICO Token

Token Pre-Sale has begun from Wednesday, April 18th and will be ending on April 30th, 2018. In the first round of presale, the price will be $1.5/XOXO. The company has sold more than 40% token in 24 hours of pre-sale.

Later, coming up with the main sale at May 5th which will last till May 31st, 2018. While the price of xoxo token will be $2/XOXO during main sale.

The main concept behind the launch of the XOXO token is to achieve the goal of expansion which has been seen by the experts of bitxoxo for taking the cryptocurrency to the next level of success.

Bitxoxo Achievements:

Bitxoxo has achieved in offering the best services and new products to its users. They are the first bitcoin exchange to launch Pre-Paid Gift cards and Referral system for customers.

The exchange running for almost 2 years is active on both the mobile app (Android & iOS) and web portal, while they recently launched an ICO Launchpad for the ICO company to list their token. So, after a successful journey of 2 years as an exchange, it won’t be wrong in saying that the upcoming project of Bitxoxo is already a successful project.

Bitxoxo Future Plans with XOXO token:



Bitxoxo expands and offer new services of BCH (Bitcoin Cash) to all cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts. The funds generated by the ICO, will be used for the future expansion of ongoing project and introduce new services and product development.

The very First PoS App for Bitcoin Cash

Bitxoxo International Debit Card for our users. Bitxoxo the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The exchange was founded in 2016 and running successfully in India, recently launched its Initial Coin Offering XOXO token .



Bitcoin Cash marketplace with top 15 cryptocurrencies and more in order book model.

Bitcoin Cash e-University Certification Program to spread the awareness of the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to the mass and help people to become certified professionals etc.

Bitxoxo Incubator to provide all the necessary needs like funds and advisory for the new blockchain startups.

The expansion of Bitxoxo cryptocurrency exchange worldwide starting from Australia, Singapore and UAE etc.

Bitxoxo takes this opportunity to welcome the Founder and COO of Bitcoin.com onto our advisory panel.



Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com

Founder of Bitcoin.com, popular as ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver is an early adopter and investors in Bitcoin. Ver is a motivation to numerous cryptocurrency enthusiasts, he makes people believe the value of crypto and blockchain to the world. He is an angel investor for many popular cryptocurrency and blockchain technology startups such as The Blockchain foundation, Blockchain.info, Ripple, Kraken, Bitpay etc.

Mate Tokay, COO of Bitcoin.com

Mate Tokay has been involved in the cryptocurrency business as a miner since 2013; he co-founded Bitcoinist.net a cryptocurrency news magazine and he is now the Chief Operation Officer at Bitcoin.com. Mate is a premier source for everything related to Bitcoin. He focuses on a larger vision and communicating that vision to others while staying on top of the major trends in the industry.

Bitxoxo is heartily grateful for other experts of crypto to join our advisory board.

Stephen Drew

Stephen Drew possesses 20 years of experience in investment banking, fintech & real estates. He worked on Wall Street for 10+ years in trading and investment banking and 3 years in trading and investment in cryptocurrencies. Drew is an active partner of $100 million Crypto Hedge Fund based in NYC and the Caymans, Stephen always engaged in monetizing day to day operation of the fund from analyzing investments to speaking with high net worth individuals and family offices.

Sydney Ifergan

Sydney holds a degree in computer science and has 20+ years commercial experience. He has spent the last 10 years working in the online marketing arena and was the CMO for a large brokerage. In recent years, he has been consulting with various brokerages globally on their online marketing and the utilization of technology to improve their results.

Robby Schwertner

Robby Schwertner is an expert and part of many crypto and blockchain projects. He is a public motivator and speaker focusing on the expansion and progress of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology by addressing events and conferences on a global level.

Boris Otonicar

Boris Otonicar has a Masters degree in economics and psychology from the University of Zurich. He has a certificate as a Blockchain Specialist BVS. He consults companies in Blockchain issues and does ICO advising for different projects like Coinlancer, Districts, Coinloan etc. He is a top 20 at ICO Bench.

To learn more about the Bitxoxo ICO visit their official website at https://bitxoxo.exchange/

You can join the XOXO token Telegram discussion and announcement: https://t.me/bitxoxo & https://t.me/bitxoxonews

Contact Email : [email protected]

Supporting Link

https://www.bitxoxo.com

https://www.bitxoxo.exchange

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

