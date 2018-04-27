PR: Crypto Exchange Changelly partners with Binance — Nigeria Today

PR: Crypto Exchange Changelly partners with Binance

Changelly, a popular instant cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with Binance, TOP-1 trading platform, to bring more tokens, faster transactions and better rates to users.

Konstantin Gladych, CEO of Changelly met Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance in Valletta, Malta – on the island recently becoming the new crypto harbor. During the meeting they discussed fundamental industry issues, government regulations and concluded a strategically important partnership.

Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, CEO of Binance has commented:

“After meeting Konstantin in person to finalize our partnership, I am confident that Changelly has a professional team with great experience and even bigger potential. We believe that together we will provide users all over the world with a top-class level of service.”

Changelly acts as a broker between Binance and users, allowing to exchange cryptocurrency in a simple way avoiding complicated interfaces and processes on the professional trading platforms. Changelly’s integrated algorithm picks up the cryptocurrency rates from Binance and offers them to users in real time.

Changelly provides instant exchange API for partners such as Jaxx, Coinmarketcap, Breadwallet, Coinomi, Mycelium, Coinpayments, and other prominent companies. It enables their users to exchange cryptocurrency without using external exchanges. Changelly acts as a mediator between Binance and partners, bringing new exchange options and sharing profit.

Binance, in turn, opens up an opportunity for Changelly to add more prospective and popular trading pairs. It is the top exchange when it comes to the quality of coins and tokens listed: you can trade almost 120 of them. Due to this fact, all the cryptocurrencies supported by Binance can be easily listed on Changelly and become available for trading for user and partners.

Comparing to other trading platforms, Binance processes transactions in the fastest manner possible and provides more profitable rates. The high-performing matching engine of Binance is capable to process up to 1 400 000 orders per second, making Binance one of the fastest exchanges on the market. This means sped up transactions for all Changelly users.

Konstantin Gladych, CEO at Changelly has commented:

“This partnership is a huge honor for Changelly: I am sure that it will help us provide even higher-quality service to our users around the world and increase our presence on the crypto market. The top exchange trusts us to have business with – this gives us confidence in what we do, and also responsibility to ensure five-star user experience. We are up for the challenge!”

About Changelly

Changelly is a popular instant cryptocurrency exchange with 100+ coins and tokens listed. The service processes around 15K transactions daily. Operating since 2015, Changelly has attracted over 2M registered customers from around the world. Changelly offers its API and a customizable payment widget for any crypto service that wishes to implement exchange options. Key partners are Jaxx, Coinmarketcap, Bittrex, Coinomi, Breadwallet and others.

About Binance

Binance Exchange is the TOP-1 trading platform in the world that performs the fastest transaction processing on the market. The platform is founded by a team of fintech and crypto experts and focuses on security, robustness, and execution speed as well as offering multi-tier and multi-cluster system architecture which ensures high safety stability attracting enthusiasts and professional traders alike.

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

