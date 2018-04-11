PR: Crypto with Mobile Mining App Credits.Energy ICO Is Now Live — Nigeria Today

PR: Crypto with Mobile Mining App Credits.Energy ICO Is Now Live

CRED (CX) is a new state of the art universal cryptocurrency with its own mobile app that is dedicated to supporting renewable energy and solving the pesky issues posed by other cryptocurrencies.

Denver, CO. April 2018. A new unique cryptocurrency is set to introduce a historic chapter in the digital currency space. For the first time it will not just be about an investment—rather, it’s an “investment with a purpose.” Titled as “CRED” with CX as the ticker, the state-of-the-art cryptocurrency is on a futuristic mission to support GREEN energy and provides app-based mobile mining.

The launch of CRED ushers in a new era in the cryptocurrency space by enabling the investors not only to enhance their financial portfolio, but also to proactively contribute towards a greater good. The latest cryptocurrency is dedicated to advancing sustainable, eco-friendly projects like solar and wind farms as well as agricultural efforts.

It began Monday April 2nd, CRED enter the ICO stage of the project where the current PreICO price of $0.005 increased to $0.01.

Credits Cryptocurrency and its platform app will give users the opportunity to utilize mobile mining technology in order to mine CRED. Furthermore, users are able choose their mining power, such as “High”, “Medium” or “Low.” The Credits app boasts an intuitive interface to make sending, buying, and receiving CRED fast and simple. The purchase and usage of CRED will support renewable energy and sustainable projects, which will help promote a “greener” planet.

“Many of the members on our team have been dealing with Bitcoin as well as with other cryptocurrencies for several years. When I was approached to join the team after hearing the details behind the coin and project, I couldn’t come onboard fast enough. To be involved with ‘a crypto with a purpose’ was something that inspired and impassioned me to go all-in. How many coins on the market have a ‘purpose’ or a ‘cause’ or are backed by something that’ll make the world a better place? Supporting green energy with wind and solar while being involved in sustainable agricultural projects will make the world a better place—not just here, but globally, and that excites me. As a result CRED was born, and shortly after a fantastic team of professionals dedicated to the project and the cause came together to bring this vision to life!” (Rick Floyd, Director of Product Development for Credits.Energy)

Rick adds that cashing out in Bitcoin or other crypto is confusing and can be time-consuming.

“We solve all of these issues with our unique design and features:

CRED comes with its own dedicated network servers that provide lightning-fast transactions.

CRED relieves its users from memorizing complicated wallet addresses. You can send to users directly through the app via email address.

CRED is specifically designed to lessen the crypto-volatility by investing in green energy and sustainable projects which earn residual income to stimulate the CRED ecosystem.

CRED will ensure easy, intuitive cash-out shortly after the ICO.”

CRED uses a decentralized blockchain which enables participants to keep tabs on their CRED transactions without the worries of centralized monitoring. Moreover, for additional user safety, they use the cutting-edge CryptoNight algorithm that is anonymous outside the platform for optimum security.

The new cryptocurrency’s team has already developed the app for Android users, and the Apple app is in the making. Windows and Mac wallets are being developed as well.

Interested investors can purchase CRED with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or PayPal. For more information, please visit http://www.credits.energy.

