PR: Decentralized Exchange Decoin Launches Its Initial Coin Offering – Profit Sharing by Proof of Stake — Nigeria Today

PR: Decentralized Exchange Decoin Launches Its Initial Coin Offering – Profit Sharing by Proof of Stake

Decoin is proud to announce after months of build-up their Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is now officially live!

Decoin is a decentralized coin and trading platform exchange that is set to disrupt the current norm in the industry. With plans for a state of the art exchange platform, a decentralized coin that will be utilised to share profits with investors, and D-TEP Credit Cards, the company is looking forward to a successful launch.

Decoin’s CEO Shay Perry, when asked about the ICO launch, had this to say, “Decoin is a revolutionary idea that will change the cryptocurrency landscape for years to come. Our advisory team is one of the best in their industry, and their guiding words have been instrumental in the success of our company so far. We offer investors a share of the profits from our exchange, and a liquidity pool that will help secure the exchange from ICO to day-to-day use. We are excited, and cannot wait to see what the future will bring.”

Decoin is an exciting new offering on the cryptocurrency market and there are a few reasons that you should look to invest in this ICO.

The coin and exchange are designed to be highly scalable and secure while being built with commercial grade blockchain architecture.

97% of customer’s funds are stored in cold storage, while the remaining 3% is fully insured in case of attacks or losses.

The company is offering full support to its investors with customized information for each investor to ensure they are comfortable within the crypto space.

The revenue and profit sharing system with Decoin is unheard of in the industry, and each investor will enjoy a share of revenue and profits from everyday trading through the exchange.

An annual 6.2% interest return will be awarded to all coin holders that stake their coins in Decoin’s online wallet.

Easily access your profits using your own personal D-TEP credit card

Decoin has secured a new way for their investors to use their Decoin’s, the D-TEP credit card. The company will be offering its investors five different credit cards that will match their investment level. These credit cards will allow holders to use Decoin and the profits that they gain from their investments on daily expenses much like today’s FIAT currencies.

Nadav Moshe, the founder of Decoin has this to say about the launch, “ as a company we are excited, but as a visionary, I could not be more proud of the team and the work we have created. From the D-TEP credit card to our stable blockchain, the future is bright for our little company!”

About Decoin: Decoin’s mission is to create a state of the art exchange platform for cryptocurrency users that will allow them to fully exploit their coin’s potential. As well, the company aims to create a user-friendly online customer service that will enable adoption of cryptocurrencies and exchanges to the masses. In Summer of 2018, D-TEP will launch in beta and the coin will be added to a number of exchanges. Fall of 2018 will see the launch of both the trading and exchange platforms. Finally, in Winter of 2018, the decentralized exchange platform will launch for users.

