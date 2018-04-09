PR: Decentralized Mobile Game Platform BGX Launches ICO — Nigeria Today

PR: Decentralized Mobile Game Platform BGX Launches ICO

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

One of the most anticipated token crowdsales is coming this May. BGX – a multi-functional financial platform that will bring the entire economy of mobile games into the age of decentralized effectiveness.

The mobile games market is phenomenal. One of the most technologically adaptive and high spending sectors, it is comprised of over two billion players. By 2020, it will reach the threshold of $60 billion annual revenues. Yet, lack of recent innovation limits the earnings of its participants and threatens to decrease its astounding growth rates. Several critical inefficiencies hold back the full potential of this industry.

A special few major app markets share absolute control of the global distribution of games. They charge tremendously bold commissions, often reaching 30% of the revenues. In return, they give nothing more than basic functionality and access. No channels of monetization in line with modern technologies. No exchange of in-app tokens for players to avoid them having tens of untradeable game tokens. No support for cryptocurrencies. Dreadfully low security, troublesome for most business participants of the ecosystem. As a result of high fees and unfulfilled needs, 80% of game studios go bankrupt.

Now – there is BGX. The fintech solution unparalleled in its capabilities.

BGX consists of an immensely powerful suite of financial features and an app distribution network. The unique cross-chain processing algorithm allows BGX to support up to a million transactions per second. BGX brings speed, security, and interoperability. The platform’s inner stablecoin is non-volatile, while the investor’s ERC20 BGX Tokens have unlimited potential for growth. Moreover, 60% of the platform’s revenues are given to the holders of the BGX Tokens.

BGX developed a powerful artificial neural network in the top research institutions in the world. The fuzzy AI network provides unrivaled protection and cheating and fraud, beyond the capabilities of current markets. Meanwhile, it also helps developers target their potential players on an almost individual level.

The BGX Platform is positioned for rapid player adoption. Players earn from their gaming time. They have access to a virtual wallet, which supports in-game, crypto and fiat currencies and makes them interchangeable. Game studios gain a powerful motivational tool in platform’s universal coin. They have access to many modern, platform-wide monetization channels – hosting tournaments, duels, streams.

Enough is enough. There have been many gaming ICOs. Yet, the industry needs a true fintech solution, providing players, studios, publishers, ad networks, and investors with the opportunity to earn more while paying less to inefficient intermediaries. The mobile game sector is ready for disruption.

The BGX whitelist is open for registration. The pre-sale will start on May 8th and go for just one week. The Crowdsale will start on May 22nd and continue for one month or until all funds are raised. Read the BGX Whitepaper on https://bgx.ai/ and if you are an investor, contact the BGX team directly at [email protected] for details on the upcoming private sale.

Press Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://bgx.ai/

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Decentralized Mobile Game Platform BGX Launches ICO appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

