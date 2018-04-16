PR: Digital Ticks Just Launched First Look of Their Mobile App — Nigeria Today

PR: Digital Ticks Just Launched First Look of Their Mobile App

Digital Ticks, the hot, new ICO in town is out with their First Look of Mobile app of their exchange well ahead of their schedule!

This is very exciting news as this is no ordinary crypto exchange. Digital Ticks is the first ever Commodity Crypto exchange. Users will be able to trade all the different types of crypto assets as well as commodity to crypto assets.

Why Digital Ticks?

The platform is the first ever commodity to crypto exchange to be built by the traders for the traders. With a simple to use User interface, it is designed to be used by both the novice as well as experienced traders.

The team believes in helping the investors make their decisions based on the work done and not based on plain statements.

The CCO of Digital Ticks, Mayur Poddar quoted saying

“We want people to see the results and our progress first-hand, and we want to enable them to make an investment choice based on statistics rather than statements.” This is again reassuring each and every participant of the ICO that their team is dedicated and will get the job done.

After the success and the huge participation received during the pre-sale whole team was extremely geared up to deliver a quality product ahead of the timeline.

“The pre-sale contributions and the overwhelming response of the contributors are both exciting and ensuring that Digital Ticks is on the right path in the journey to make every commodity tradable using crypto. And we believe that we are stepping into the future of cryptocurrency with a new dream and our footsteps would be followed by all others who share the same dream.”

– Quoted by CEO of Digital Ticks- Jitu Bajaj.

Company’s decision to launch First look of Mobile App Interface at the same time as its Public token sale starts in fact prior to it is in contrast to most other companies which only have a white paper and website at the time of their public sale. Fuelled by the huge success of the pre-sale, the team went on to deliver Apps for both Android and IOS platform along with multiple Blockchain smart contracts. This gives public token sale participants confidence in the ability of the team behind the project.

Closing Thoughts

With their Public token sale started on 15th April 2018, the team has worked day and night and have already released their Mobile App’s First Look well before their planned release date. At this current pace, they will be able to get the entire platform up and running well before the deadline and might just end up being one of the greatest ICO’s.

