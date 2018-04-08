PR: Dynatiq Announces ICO for Their Blockchain Based Domains & Websites Marketplace — Nigeria Today

PR: Dynatiq Announces ICO for Their Blockchain Based Domains & Websites Marketplace

Dynatiq, a decentralized domain and website marketplace, announces token event starting 25th April 2018. Dynatiq is set to be the backbone of the domain industry.

Dubai, UAE: As of January 1, 2018, a total of global internet users was approximated to be 3,812,564,450 as compared to 3.42 billion that was recorded in 2016. Asia has always been the continent with the highest number of internet users in the world however their recent percentage dropped from 50.1% to 49.7%. Europe has 17.0%. Latin America has 10.4% and Africa has 10%. North American only has 8.2%.

In Asia, China has 738,539,792 users while the United States has 286,942,362 users. Russia has 109,55,842 users while Latin America has 18,526,199 users. Research also shows that North America has the highest penetration rate with a total of 88.1% of its people using the internet. In addition to this, Google now has over 6,586,013,574 searches per day worldwide.

Research also shows that digital marketing will generate 44% or approximately $237 billion globally in 2018. Search advertisements are the most popular digital advertisement that is available now as the expenditure of marketers in 2018 reaches 12% with a total of $113 billion spent.

In the first quarter of 2017, there were 1.3 million new domain names that were registered which is a 3.7% increase from the previous year. The .net and .com had a total of 143.6 million domain name registration by the end of 2017.

The Dynatiq Advantage

Dynatiq will never store a users data on a centralized marketplace, with an aim to protect data with the transparent and secure technology that is blockchain. Dynatiq technology uses escrow on a blockchain based marketplace. This escrow will provide various advantages to people who transact with it. Regardless if it is a website or domain sale, the use of escrow on the blockchain based marketplace will ensure that all buyers and sellers are equally protected thereby giving them an opportunity to settle their disputes with utmost concern.

Users are familiar with buying things online you must have come across a typical online review. An aggregate star rating for your website or domain marketplace will help the upli!ment of a business. Even though customer reviews range in thoroughness and comprehensibility, they can have an adverse effect on audience attraction

The staking process will enable the general public to acquire tokens, especially during the crowdfunding stage. A certain percentage of the generated funds will be channeled to operations pool in order to provide merchants with the amounts of tokens that will be paid out as rewards to customers. The idea of selling these tokens to merchants will be solely dependent on the situation. Whenever customers make purchases at participating merchants, the tokens will end up in the hands of customers. The customers will make the decisions on whether to trade it or redeem it. The token can be properly used after the successful launching of the platform.

