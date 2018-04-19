PR: Introducing Blockchain to the Non – Digital World with Gambling Token RAcoin — Nigeria Today

PR: Introducing Blockchain to the Non – Digital World with Gambling Token RAcoin

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

RA Entertainment Inc. is one of the first companies in the world bringing the blockchain and its native cryptocurrency, RAcoin, to the non-digital business sector. Such an ambitious plan has every chance of becoming a revolutionary project, furthering the understanding of blockchain and its applications. RA Entertainment Inc. is currently building a luxury hotel and casino in Palau, a small nation of islands located in the Pacific Ocean. A real paradise, Palau is a perfect place to fully escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and spend an amazing time recharging and replenishing.

Blockchain technology is rapidly spreading around the world. The scope of its application and number of participants is constantly growing and developing. However, until recently, the blockchain industry mainly operated in the software development sphere and did not reach beyond the internet. Due to its unlimited operation and wide range of applications, blockchain is poised to revolutionize the modern non-digital world.

The RA Entertainment Inc. team continuously monitors the hi-tech and fintech industries in order to be effective participants of global trends. The innovative team has decided to plug RAcoin into the Palau World casino eco-system. Each RAcoin owner who visits Palau World will be able to use RAcoin as a payment method (among other methods available). When paying with RAcoin, guests can expect lower costs many times less than original pricing. The hotel resort and casino will also offer other great benefits that all customers can enjoy when using RAcoin. Users may receive extra VIP services for free when paying with RAcoin, as well as access to some VIP gaming rooms only available to token holders. Palau World Complex is only a starting point to integrate blockchain ideas in a traditional gambling business. The company also plans to broaden the network of the online and offline gambling centres accepting RAcoin all over the world and has already started negotiations with a number of projects. At the same time, RAcoin will run as an alternative payment method on racasino.pw — online casino developed independently by RA Entertainment Inc.

The token sale of RA Entertainment Inc. is from March to May of 2018. Pre-sale was held March 26, 2018 — April 2, 2018 and made a breakthrough on the ICO market by raising almost $10 mln in just 2 days! The company succeeded in attracting the most influential funds and investors in Asia and Europe, proving its well-established credibility on the ICO market. The token sale, with bonuses of up to 25%, will be held April 28, 2018 — May 28, 2018.

All participants of the pre-sale and token sale events automatically take part in the token sale jackpot. There will be three types of awards:

Diamond, 100 000 000 RAC, 1 prize winner

Platinum, 5 000 000 RAC, 10 prize winners

Gold, 500 000 RAC, 100 prize winners

The jackpot will be played out only once, at the end of the token sale stage. It will be powered by RAcoin smart contracts that will guarantee fair and transparent results as well as the randomness of choice.

RAcoin is the key to the best possible services; amazing leisure time and a wide range of entertainment and activities. The token will bring the best benefits, available only to RAcoin owners. RA Entertainment Inc. is working hard on making RAcoin a worldwide cryptocurrency for the traditional gambling industry.

This is the time when the digital money comes to life — everyone is now able to enjoy the advantages of the blockchain technologies, which becomes a reality with RAcoin.

https://t.me/racoinnews

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://racoin.io/?utm_source=bitcoin.com

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Introducing Blockchain to the Non – Digital World with Gambling Token RAcoin appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

