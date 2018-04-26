PR: Keynote Lights up New York with Security Token Conference — Nigeria Today

PR: Keynote Lights up New York with Security Token Conference

With a new focus on security tokens and financial regulation, Blockchain entrepreneurs and enthusiasts are introduced to the World Blockchain Forum in New York. Early bird ticket release ends May 7th.

Continuing a remarkable year delivering record-breaking events in Miami and Dubai, the Keynote team have set their sights on the Big Apple to host the first WBF: Security Tokens & ICOs. Shifting from the previous theme ‘ICOs and Investments’, this World Blockchain Forum will introduce New York to fintech industry leaders, inspiring speakers, experts and innovators from around the globe, opening up dialogue that explores security tokens in blockchain.

Held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan West, the two day event will feature Keynote’s new ‘ICO Pitch Panels’ where ICOs will use a discussion panel platform to showcase their product moderated by an industry leader. Attendees will also experience a comprehensive introduction from those knowledgeable in not only blockchain and financial regulation, but also Wall Street backgrounds, offering invaluable insight into the future of security tokens.

In a saturated environment of blockchain events, Keynote’s reputation for producing the finest and most valuable crypto conferences continues to grow, and so the limited exhibitor places are expected to get snapped up fast as past events have sold out weeks prior to their launch. For latest sponsorship and exhibiting availability please contact Tom Lunn at [email protected]

WBF New York speakers include:

Bruce Fenton – Founder & CEO, Chainstone Labs

Dr. Moe Levin – Founder, Keynote

Trevor Koverko – CEO, Polymath

Harry Yeh – Managing Director, Binary Financial

Gabriel Abed – Chairman, Bitt

Veronica McGregor – Partner, Goodwin

Esteban Van Goor – Managing Partner, Megalodon Capital

Oliver Gale – Executive Director, Bitt

Paul Puey – CEO, Edge

Jason King – Co-founder, Academy

Tracy Leparulo – CMO, Polymath

Steve Dakh – Ethereum, Aeternity, Kryptokit

“Though bitcoin and blockchain technology is rapidly becoming more understood, security tokens remain a black-box to most people. Which is strange, because as far as I can tell, the only real way to unlock the next trillion dollars of value in the ecosystem is by digitizing the traditional financial world through security tokens.” said Moe Levin, Founder and CEO of Keynote. “Showcasing the best and brightest in the industry has been the aim of Keynote since 2012, and we’re excited to be bringing the 8th edition of the World Blockchain Forum to New York City.”

For a full list of speakers visit: newyork.keynote.ae/speakers/

All tickets can be purchased at: newyork.keynote.ae/tickets/

About Keynote

Keynote was launched in 2012 by blockchain strategist Moe Levin. Further information and details about Keynote and their events can be found at keynote.ae

For media inquiries, please contact Amandah Hendricks, Keynote’s Chief of Communications at [email protected]

Supporting Link

https://newyork.keynote.ae

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

