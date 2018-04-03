PR: Lavenir, the Cryptocurrency Lending Platform Will Launch Its ICO on April 4th — Nigeria Today

PR: Lavenir, the Cryptocurrency Lending Platform Will Launch Its ICO on April 4th

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

Lavenir is the latest addition to the cryptocurrency world that is going to begin its ICO on April 4th and conclude on May 4th. It is all set to bring a new revolution into the market by digitizing the lending process.

Lavenir, the newly launched cryptocurrency lending platform is going to launch its ICO on April 4th, 2018, that will last until May 4th, 2018. The value of one Ethereum (ETH) is equal to 1000 Lavenir (LVR) and early investors will be able to receive a variety of bonuses through the ICO. The Lavenir platform will allow the individuals to deposit cryptocurrencies onto the site and lend them to the site for interest payments. It is created with an aim to provide a more sustainable approach over fraudulent cryptocurrency investment sites.

Lavenir is bringing a new revolution in the cryptocurrency trading by enabling the individuals to invest in professional crypto traders and receive the share of the profits made, based on a preset interest rate. Unlike several other investment sites that accept only Bitcoin, Lavenir accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, Monero and Ripple. With the possibility of new cryptocurrencies being added in the future to match the needs of investors. The platform is backed by a team of expert professionals with years of experience in crypto trading and other financial instruments such as stocks and bonds. Together, they strive to make cryptocurrency investment more profitable for the investors regardless of their level of engagement in the cryptomarket.

Lavenir is a unique platform that is created with an aim to provide long-term growth potential to the investors. It offers a variety of investment terms and rates that match the long-term vision of the platform as a stable, secure and reliable way of delivering returns on cryptocurrency investments to ultimately, provide a dependable source of income for the investors. The interest rates offered on this platform are also lower than some other lending platforms to accommodate this more sustainable business model. No unreasonably high interest rates are offered that would compromise the platform’s ability to pay investors.

Furthermore, unlike some of the other cryptocurrency lending platforms whose interest rates may fluctuate after the investment is made due to complicated formulas in calculating returns, Lavenir locks in the interest rates at the time the investment is made so that they don’t change. Also, the LVR interest payouts are guaranteed on a day to day basis, to make it preferred by the investors further.

In the regularly fluctuating cryptocurrency market, Lavenir has adapted its investment strategies to balance out the high profit and low-profit days so that investors can achieve benefits long-term.

More information about Lavenir and the ICO can be found at www.lavenir.io

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

http://www.lavenir.io

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: Lavenir, the Cryptocurrency Lending Platform Will Launch Its ICO on April 4th appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

